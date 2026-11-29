Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,328 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 186,415 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Clorox worth $81,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $958,640,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $179,780,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $163,038,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 6.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,891 shares of the company's stock worth $140,787,000 after buying an additional 102,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Clorox by 34.8% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,578,983 shares of the company's stock worth $127,913,000 after buying an additional 407,569 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research cut Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $93.86.

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Insider Activity

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre Breber bought 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.06 per share, for a total transaction of $400,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,201,320. This trade represents a 22.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $111.26 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $79.12 and a one year high of $128.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.91, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 608.30%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. Clorox's payout ratio is 89.93%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a consumer products manufacturer whose businesses span household cleaning, laundry care, food, lifestyle and international products. Its portfolio includes brands such as Clorox, Pine-Sol, Glad, Kingsford, Brita, Burt's Bees and Hidden Valley. The company's products include disinfecting and cleaning supplies, trash bags and food-storage products, charcoal, water-filtration systems, personal-care items, cat litter, and dressings and sauces. Clorox serves consumers in the United States and sells products in international markets.

Further Reading

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