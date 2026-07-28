The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,200 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.0%

Cooper Companies stock opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $89.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Cooper Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "sell" rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Cooper Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.85.

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Cooper Companies Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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