The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,479 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 257,481 shares during the period. Cooper Companies comprises 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Cooper Companies worth $101,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,408 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 168,860 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,773,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,034 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $89.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 9.67%.The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on COO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Cooper Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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