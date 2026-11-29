Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 7,687.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,647 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,104,282 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cooper Companies worth $63,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.510-4.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 22.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.11 per share, with a total value of $378,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $919,870. This represents a 70.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Keel bought 4,701 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at $249,999.18. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 34,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,039. Insiders own 2.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird set a $61.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair downgraded Cooper Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Cooper Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Cooper Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on COO

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc. is a global medical device company focused on vision care and women's health. Its two main businesses are CooperVision and CooperSurgical, which develop and provide products and services for patients and healthcare professionals. CooperVision makes a broad range of contact lenses, including lenses for astigmatism, presbyopia and myopia management. Its products are distributed in markets around the world. CooperSurgical provides medical devices, diagnostic products and related services for fertility and women's health.

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