The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG is Bridge City Capital LLC's Largest Position

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,279 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,614 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group makes up approximately 3.1% of Bridge City Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Ensign Group worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 172 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.75.

View Our Latest Report on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $149.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.79 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.89%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group's payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

The Ensign Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Ensign Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: No meaningful positive company-specific catalyst was reported in the latest news flow.

No meaningful positive company-specific catalyst was reported in the latest news flow. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and are urging investors who lost money in ENSG to contact them about potential claims. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and are urging investors who lost money in ENSG to contact them about potential claims. Neutral Sentiment: Another shareholder law firm said it is investigating ENSG after allegations that the company may have issued materially misleading business information. Article Title

Another shareholder law firm said it is investigating ENSG after allegations that the company may have issued materially misleading business information. Negative Sentiment: A report attributed to Muddy Waters raised compliance concerns, and the stock dropped sharply on the news, with allegations that Ensign may have gamed CMS quality ratings and engaged in improper billing practices. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $114,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,706.56. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $78,388.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,721.15. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,592 shares of company stock valued at $478,246. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

See Also

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