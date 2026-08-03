The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,358 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of The Ensign Group worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Ensign Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 594.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company's stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 20,983 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,224,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $134,660,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,673 shares of the company's stock worth $261,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,117 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $67,055.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,625,583.18. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $114,996.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,706.56. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $178.16 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $165.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-7.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENSG

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Ensign Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Ensign Group wasn't on the list.

While The Ensign Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here