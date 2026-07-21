The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 248.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,145 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,522 shares of the company's stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company's stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.6%

EL stock opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of -119.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.16.

View Our Latest Report on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Estee Lauder Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Estee Lauder Companies wasn't on the list.

While Estee Lauder Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here