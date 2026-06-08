The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,773 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.1%

EL stock opened at $83.56 on Monday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -119.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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