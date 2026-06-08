The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,753,101 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,391,022 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.15% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $811,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company's stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,522 shares of the company's stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $83.56 on Monday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.65. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised Estee Lauder Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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