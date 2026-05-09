The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,415 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,233 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $58,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EL

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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