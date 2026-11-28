Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 181.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305,312 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 841,741 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $121,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 415 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $112.02 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The stock's 50 day moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 112.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, VP Meridith Webster sold 4,177 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $467,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry Sternlicht sold 4,697 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $510,235.11. Following the sale, the director owned 34,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,781,627.56. The trade was a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,027 shares of company stock worth $17,385,040. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Estee Lauder Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Estee Lauder Companies

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies is a global beauty company that develops, markets and sells prestige skincare, makeup, fragrance and haircare products. Its brands include Estée Lauder, Clinique, M·A·C, La Mer, Aveda and Jo Malone London. Founded in 1946 by Estée and Joseph Lauder, the company began with a small range of skincare products and has since expanded into a broad portfolio of beauty brands. Its products are sold through department stores, specialty retailers, salons and e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

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