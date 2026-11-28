Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,057 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,076 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $89,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,720,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 76.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,976 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,699 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $98,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are a few of the latest stories about GS:

Positive Sentiment: Resilient dealmaking and strong trading activity are supporting the banking sector, and GS is described as positioned to benefit from those trends. This is a favorable industry backdrop rather than a new Goldman-specific forecast. GS vs. C: Which Bank Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio

Resilient dealmaking and strong trading activity are supporting the banking sector, and GS is described as positioned to benefit from those trends. This is a favorable industry backdrop rather than a new Goldman-specific forecast. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman-led lenders took ownership of Radford Studio Center following a mortgage default, while GS is also arranging a large private-credit secondaries transaction. These show lending and deal activity but may involve asset and execution risks; the reports do not quantify the impact on GS earnings. Goldman Sachs (GS) Takes Over Radford Studio Center

Goldman-led lenders took ownership of Radford Studio Center following a mortgage default, while GS is also arranging a large private-credit secondaries transaction. These show lending and deal activity but may involve asset and execution risks; the reports do not quantify the impact on GS earnings. Negative Sentiment: Goldman traders warned that trend-following funds could trigger a large wave of automated stock selling, while other coverage described investors turning defensive and Goldman taking a less upbeat view of a year-end rally. Such market-wide risk aversion could weigh on GS shares even without negative news about the company itself. Goldman warns of automated selling Goldman Sachs Drops Stark Take on Year-End Stock Rally

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David Solomon sold 12,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $910.72, for a total value of $10,928,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 159,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,968,409.60. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka Leslie sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.28, for a total value of $92,628.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,688,888.80. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $11,380,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $812.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $772.74 and a one year high of $1,153.99. The company's fifty day moving average price is $892.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $951.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The investment management company reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.86 by $4.15. The company had revenue of $18.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.83 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 71.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Freedom Broker upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,220.00 to $1,010.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $950.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,052.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a global financial services firm founded in 1869 and headquartered in New York City. It serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals in markets around the world. The company's businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset management, and wealth management. Its services include advising on mergers and acquisitions and other strategic transactions, underwriting debt and equity offerings, trading and financing, managing investments, and providing private banking and wealth-planning services.

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