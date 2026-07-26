The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Position Lowered by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,657 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 3.7% of Unio Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Unio Capital LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,195.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,061.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,201. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,059.81 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $694.05 and a 12-month high of $1,153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,047.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $951.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here