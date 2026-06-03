The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,771 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,094 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $78,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $1,065.17 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $918.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $894.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $592.90 and a 52-week high of $1,073.97. The firm has a market cap of $314.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GS

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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