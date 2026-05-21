The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,484 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,277 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Northbridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,498.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly won the lead left underwriting role for SpaceX’s expected IPO, a marquee assignment that could boost investment banking fees and reinforce the firm’s standing in high-profile capital markets deals. Article Title

Goldman Sachs reportedly won the lead left underwriting role for SpaceX’s expected IPO, a marquee assignment that could boost investment banking fees and reinforce the firm’s standing in high-profile capital markets deals. Positive Sentiment: Goldman also received a price target upgrade to $980 from CICC Research with an “outperform” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock. Article Title

Goldman also received a price target upgrade to $980 from CICC Research with an “outperform” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s recent macro and trading commentary has remained constructive, including a view that market volatility and AI-related themes can create opportunities for clients and the firm. Article Title

Goldman’s recent macro and trading commentary has remained constructive, including a view that market volatility and AI-related themes can create opportunities for clients and the firm. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman has been shifting crypto exposure away from direct altcoin ETF holdings and toward infrastructure and trading platforms, which looks like a strategic repositioning rather than a direct earnings driver. Article Title

Goldman has been shifting crypto exposure away from direct altcoin ETF holdings and toward infrastructure and trading platforms, which looks like a strategic repositioning rather than a direct earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that CFO Denis Coleman sold shares are worth noting, but the transaction appears to be a partial sale and does not by itself change the long-term outlook. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Dbs Bank upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $981.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $885.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $882.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $582.50 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here