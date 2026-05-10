The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,350 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.2%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $936.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $565.78 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The company has a market cap of $276.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $870.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $871.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $942.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 56,594 shares of company stock valued at $53,359,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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