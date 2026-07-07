The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Bought by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,049.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,005.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $933.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $691.30 and a 12-month high of $1,125.00. The stock has a market cap of $309.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Dbs Bank raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $974.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, are expected to benefit from a surge in trading revenue and strong advisory fees in Q2, helped by a wave of activity such as the SpaceX IPO and broader M&A recovery. Trading surge, helped by SpaceX IPO, seen lifting Wall St banks' second-quarter earnings

Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, are expected to benefit from a surge in trading revenue and strong advisory fees in Q2, helped by a wave of activity such as the SpaceX IPO and broader M&A recovery. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is expected to post Q2 EPS of $13.95 on $15.9 billion in revenue, and investors are likely positioning ahead of the July 14 earnings release as the bank looks set to show continued strength in trading and fees. How To Earn $500 A Month From Goldman Sachs Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Goldman Sachs is expected to post Q2 EPS of $13.95 on $15.9 billion in revenue, and investors are likely positioning ahead of the July 14 earnings release as the bank looks set to show continued strength in trading and fees. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ own analysts continue to generate attention with bullish calls on major stocks such as Nvidia, reinforcing the firm’s credibility and visibility in the market. Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Underperforms in 2026: Is Goldman Sachs Right About Its Valuation?

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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