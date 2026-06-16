The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Bought by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 141.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,574 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $35,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Bluedoor Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, 71 West Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $941.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs helped arrange notable transactions such as Alphabet’s prepaid energy bond deal and SpaceX’s IPO, underscoring strength in investment banking and potential fee generation.

Goldman Sachs helped arrange notable transactions such as Alphabet’s prepaid energy bond deal and SpaceX’s IPO, underscoring strength in investment banking and potential fee generation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Goldman’s strong stock performance and the possibility of further upside as financial stocks benefit from improving sentiment around oil prices and economic conditions.

Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Goldman’s strong stock performance and the possibility of further upside as financial stocks benefit from improving sentiment around oil prices and economic conditions. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also issued updated oil price forecasts, cutting its Brent outlook after signs of easing geopolitical risk; this reflects macro views rather than a direct change in Goldman’s own fundamentals.

Goldman Sachs also issued updated oil price forecasts, cutting its Brent outlook after signs of easing geopolitical risk; this reflects macro views rather than a direct change in Goldman’s own fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: The firm named Alibaba, JD.com and other Chinese internet stocks as top picks for the second half of 2026, which may influence investor perception of Goldman’s research franchise but has limited direct impact on GS shares.

The firm named Alibaba, JD.com and other Chinese internet stocks as top picks for the second half of 2026, which may influence investor perception of Goldman’s research franchise but has limited direct impact on GS shares. Negative Sentiment: Lower oil-price assumptions and a potential peace deal in the Middle East could weigh on energy-related trading and market volatility, though the effect on Goldman Sachs is likely indirect.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,077.31 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $618.00 and a 1-year high of $1,098.36. The company has a market capitalization of $317.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $961.56 and a 200-day moving average of $912.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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