The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,409 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 68,938 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $50,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Audent Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $189,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,990 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $124,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,299.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,145.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,070.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,061.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,450 shares of company stock worth $29,668,201. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,046.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $694.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,153.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,049.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $952.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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