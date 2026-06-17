The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,528 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $139,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $17,197,444,000 after acquiring an additional 394,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,952,199,000 after acquiring an additional 110,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,172 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,319,905,000 after acquiring an additional 97,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $900.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $941.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs said it has surpassed $1 trillion in announced M&A advisory volume in the first half of 2026, the fastest pace ever recorded for an investment bank. That signals strong demand for its advisory services and likely supports higher fee revenue. Article Title

Goldman Sachs said it has surpassed in the first half of 2026, the fastest pace ever recorded for an investment bank. That signals strong demand for its advisory services and likely supports higher fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: Goldman is also leading the SpaceX IPO , a high-profile mandate that reinforces optimism around a broader reopening in equity capital markets and could drive more underwriting fees if new listings continue to return. Article Title

Goldman is also leading the , a high-profile mandate that reinforces optimism around a broader reopening in equity capital markets and could drive more underwriting fees if new listings continue to return. Positive Sentiment: Investment banking fees reportedly surged 48% , and market commentary says Goldman’s dealmaking momentum has helped the stock outperform this year, strengthening the case for more upside if capital markets activity stays hot. Article Title

Investment banking fees reportedly surged , and market commentary says Goldman’s dealmaking momentum has helped the stock outperform this year, strengthening the case for more upside if capital markets activity stays hot. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s economists and strategists were quoted in broader market pieces on oil, rates, and the “postmodern” financial era, but these items appear more market-commentary oriented than directly tied to near-term GS earnings. Article Title

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $1,090.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $623.00 and a 52-week high of $1,098.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $966.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $914.56. The company has a market cap of $321.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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