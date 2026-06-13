The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085,678 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 237,134 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.70% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,833,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,778,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 49,317 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $43,350,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,680 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $19,936,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 543 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE GS opened at $1,062.44 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $609.59 and a twelve month high of $1,098.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $313.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $957.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $909.86.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. SpaceX IPO Crowds Pre-Market Sentiment

Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. JPMorgan adjusts price target on Goldman Sachs to 900 from 826

JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary that Goldman Sachs sees the market as trending higher and favors sectors tied to AI and growth is constructive, but it is more of a broad-market read than a direct company-specific catalyst. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $900.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $941.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here