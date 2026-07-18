The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Stake Increased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,566 shares of company stock valued at $30,712,978 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,066.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,035.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $945.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $691.88 and a 52 week high of $1,153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 64.34 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,048.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,061.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs was added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock after its strong quarterly results.

Goldman Sachs was added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock after its strong quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: The bank also made Zacks’ Strong Buy income stocks list, reflecting investor interest in Goldman Sachs as a dividend and total-return play.

The bank also made Zacks’ Strong Buy income stocks list, reflecting investor interest in Goldman Sachs as a dividend and total-return play. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Goldman Sachs to $1,300 from $1,150 and kept a buy rating, implying additional upside from current levels.

Bank of America raised its price target on Goldman Sachs to $1,300 from $1,150 and kept a buy rating, implying additional upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan and other commentary highlighted Goldman Sachs’ strong first-half M&A performance, along with record Q2 results and a 25% dividend increase plus a $4 billion share repurchase program.

JPMorgan and other commentary highlighted Goldman Sachs’ strong first-half M&A performance, along with record Q2 results and a 25% dividend increase plus a $4 billion share repurchase program. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ equity underwriting revenue jumped sharply, helped by renewed capital markets activity and AI-related deal flow, which supports optimism for future investment banking revenue.

Goldman Sachs’ equity underwriting revenue jumped sharply, helped by renewed capital markets activity and AI-related deal flow, which supports optimism for future investment banking revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Goldman Sachs disclosed a 3.5% voting interest in Qiagen, a portfolio-related filing that is not clearly material to Goldman’s own earnings outlook.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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