FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 626.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,146 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 39,797 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.7% of FORA Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FORA Capital LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $41,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,172,123,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,756,772,000. Orange County Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,537,544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,560,028,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $974,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.1%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $806.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $777.99 and a 1-year high of $1,153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $897.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $953.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The investment management company reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.86 by $4.15. The business had revenue of $18.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 71.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are a few of the latest stories about GS:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman is reportedly arranging a record $44 billion SpaceX GPU and equipment financing deal. Large financing and advisory mandates could support fee income and reinforce the firm’s role in AI infrastructure funding. Article: How SpaceX GPU Financing At Goldman Sachs Has Changed Its Investment Story

Goldman is reportedly arranging a record $44 billion SpaceX GPU and equipment financing deal. Large financing and advisory mandates could support fee income and reinforce the firm’s role in AI infrastructure funding. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman strategists say market sentiment and positioning have eased, and a separate report says the firm sees potential for above-average S&P 500 returns. These views may influence investor expectations, but they are not direct evidence of a change in Goldman’s earnings outlook. Article: Prepare for ‘Above Average’ S&P 500 Returns, Says Goldman Sachs

Goldman strategists say market sentiment and positioning have eased, and a separate report says the firm sees potential for above-average S&P 500 returns. These views may influence investor expectations, but they are not direct evidence of a change in Goldman’s earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman is reportedly advising a SpaceX special committee on a possible all-stock merger with Tesla. A major deal could generate advisory fees, but the transaction remains speculative and no terms are confirmed. Article: Goldman, Morgan Stanley and Evercore Are Advising on What Could Be the Biggest Deal Ever

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $995.00 to $1,007.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Freedom Broker upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $950.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,220.00 to $1,010.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,325.00 to $1,175.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,052.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Solomon sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $910.72, for a total transaction of $10,928,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 159,180 shares in the company, valued at $144,968,409.60. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ericka Leslie sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.28, for a total value of $92,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,688,888.80. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $11,380,508 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a global financial services firm founded in 1869 and headquartered in New York City. It serves corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals across major financial markets worldwide. The company's businesses include investment banking, global markets, and asset and wealth management. Its services include advising on mergers and acquisitions and other strategic transactions, helping clients raise capital, facilitating trading and risk management, and managing investments and wealth for institutions and individuals.

Featured Stories

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