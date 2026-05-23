The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Stock Holdings Boosted by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,615 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Karras Company Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $996.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $892.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $884.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.50 and a 52-week high of $1,005.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $943.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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