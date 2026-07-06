The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Stock Position Raised by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,803 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.8% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. CICC Research increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $974.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $1,022.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $691.30 and a 12-month high of $1,125.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,005.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $933.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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