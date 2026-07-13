The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Shares Bought by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,110 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.07% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $25,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,131,000. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 336,336 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $44,866,000 after buying an additional 57,468 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,389,329 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $606,956,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $91,398,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,971,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HIG alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $148.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HIG

Key Headlines Impacting The Hartford Insurance Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Hartford Insurance Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on HIG to $165 and kept an overweight rating, signaling strong confidence in the company’s outlook.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on HIG to $165 and kept an overweight rating, signaling strong confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho lifted its target to $163 and maintained an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum.

Mizuho lifted its target to $163 and maintained an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Dowling & Partners increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $13.25, suggesting earnings expectations are improving for The Hartford Insurance Group .

Dowling & Partners increased its FY2026 EPS estimate to $13.25, suggesting earnings expectations are improving for . Neutral Sentiment: Options activity has also picked up, with Zacks noting surging implied volatility in HIG options, which may reflect increased trader attention rather than a clear directional catalyst.

Options activity has also picked up, with Zacks noting surging implied volatility in HIG options, which may reflect increased trader attention rather than a clear directional catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent commentary from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also points to a positive outlook, reinforcing the broader bullish sentiment around the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $1,201,981.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 38,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,163,047.04. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $138.66 on Monday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.61 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.41 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 14.10%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.87%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Hartford Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Hartford Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While The Hartford Insurance Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here