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The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Position Increased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Home Depot logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,041 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of 44 Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Up 2.5%

HD stock opened at $332.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.73. The company has a market capitalization of $331.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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