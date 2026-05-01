The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,594 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 74,515 shares during the quarter. Danske Bank A S owned 0.06% of Home Depot worth $191,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Silphium Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Home Depot by 77.2% in the third quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $443,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $216,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 59.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $329.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $327.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $424.00 price target on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $414.17.

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Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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