The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Stenger Family Office LLC

Stenger Family Office LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,215 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after buying an additional 1,325,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $16,147,010,000 after acquiring an additional 825,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $8,151,344,000 after acquiring an additional 343,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,532 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,527,461,000 after acquiring an additional 851,029 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,323,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,114 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1%

HD stock opened at $334.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $333.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $323.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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