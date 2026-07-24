The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 109.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,758 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 378,393 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Home Depot worth $237,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $325.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $328.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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