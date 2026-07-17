The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,585 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Home Depot worth $187,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 901.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,132,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,979 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 33,026.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,026 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $770,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,956 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14,869.3% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $768,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,607 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

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Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $347.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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