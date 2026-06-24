The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 214.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research downgraded Home Depot (HD) to Peer Perform, a move that pressured the stock and signaled more cautious expectations for the near term. Wolfe Research upgrades Target to Top Pick, downgrades Home Depot and Five Below

Wolfe Research downgraded to Peer Perform, a move that pressured the stock and signaled more cautious expectations for the near term. Negative Sentiment: Another market note highlighted that Home Depot shares slipped after the downgrade, with investors also weighing softer housing-related demand and competitive pressure in home improvement retail. Home Depot Stock NYSE: HD Slips as Unlikely Dark Horse Steps Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6%

Home Depot stock opened at $324.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.89.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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