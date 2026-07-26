The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,667 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $16,147,010,000 after acquiring an additional 825,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $8,151,344,000 after buying an additional 343,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,532 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,527,461,000 after purchasing an additional 851,029 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,323,620,000 after buying an additional 1,113,114 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $332.86 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $329.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

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About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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