The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337,283 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 748,355 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Home Depot worth $439,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $16,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 825,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $8,151,344,000 after acquiring an additional 343,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,532 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,527,461,000 after purchasing an additional 851,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,323,620,000 after buying an additional 1,113,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:HD opened at $325.17 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.81 and a 200-day moving average of $344.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. Argus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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