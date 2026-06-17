The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,636 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 10,291 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors' holdings in Home Depot were worth $92,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 242,882 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $83,527,000 after acquiring an additional 44,886 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 26,072 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 934,023 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $321,393,000 after acquiring an additional 162,096 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,408 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $336.85 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $322.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.83. The company has a market cap of $335.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here