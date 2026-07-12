The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Castleview Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Castleview Partners LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:HD traded up $4.71 on Friday, hitting $343.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $342.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $325.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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