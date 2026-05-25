The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,375 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Choate Investment Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors' holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Silphium Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Home Depot by 77.2% in the third quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $443,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 59.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Home Depot by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Home Depot from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.39.

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Home Depot Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of HD opened at $313.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm's 50-day moving average is $326.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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