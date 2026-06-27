The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 7,987 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $426,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $460,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:HD opened at $348.60 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $322.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $347.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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