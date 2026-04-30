The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,928 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 21,243 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Home Depot worth $262,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after buying an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,542,278,000 after buying an additional 1,040,577 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,893,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2,427.3% during the 3rd quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 631,551 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $254,943,000 after buying an additional 606,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $327.91. 535,675 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,502. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $344.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.57. The company has a market cap of $326.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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