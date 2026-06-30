The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stake Lessened by BXM Wealth LLC

BXM Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 60.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in Home Depot by 901.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,132,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,979 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 33,026.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,026 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $770,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14,869.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $768,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $350.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The stock has a market cap of $349.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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