Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1,628.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,490 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 291,588 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $88,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $28,771,247,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,780,468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,777,396,000. Corient Private Wealth LP acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,913,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,953,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $362.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.15 and a 52-week high of $397.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 96.86%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.980-14.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Home Depot's payout ratio is 64.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HD. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $417.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $373.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $346.00 to $322.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $377.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly Scardino sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total transaction of $206,516.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,424.55. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Roseborough sold 3,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.68, for a total transaction of $1,040,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,400.92. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 35,461 shares of company stock worth $12,109,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer that serves do-it-yourself customers, professional contractors and other businesses. Founded in Atlanta in 1978, the company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and operates stores and online businesses in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its offerings include building materials, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, flooring, lighting, plumbing and electrical supplies, as well as lawn and garden products. The company also provides services such as installation, equipment rental, delivery and project support.

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