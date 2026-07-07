The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Holdings Lessened by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,450 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 60.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in Home Depot by 901.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,132,275,000 after buying an additional 2,961,979 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 33,026.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,026 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $770,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14,869.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $768,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,607 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Home Depot Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of HD opened at $350.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Home Depot from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

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