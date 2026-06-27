The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,772 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.'s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,559 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6,854.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,527,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,991 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 797.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,401,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,035 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,944,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,960,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane set a $125.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Read Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $403,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,297,523.95. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 5,550 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $645,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,865,175.31. This trade represents a 25.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.24% of the company's stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -88.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $119.39. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. J. M. Smucker's payout ratio is -338.46%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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