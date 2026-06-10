The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,914 shares of the company's stock after selling 161,905 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key J. M. Smucker News

Here are the key news stories impacting J. M. Smucker this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $111.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $98.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $88.25 and a 52-week high of $119.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's payout ratio is -37.32%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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