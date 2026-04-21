The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,535 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,188 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.84. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $119.39. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. J. M. Smucker's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $97.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded J. M. Smucker to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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