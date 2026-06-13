Free Trial
→ Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it) (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

The Kroger Co. $KR Stock Holdings Lessened by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
Kroger logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Platinum Investment Management Ltd. sharply reduced its Kroger stake by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 358,918 shares and leaving it with 66,666 shares worth about $4.2 million.
  • Kroger’s stock was up 0.8% to $64.65, with shares trading between a 52-week low of $58.60 and high of $76.58. The company currently has a market cap of $39.61 billion and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed ahead of earnings, with a Moderate Buy consensus and a $74.67 price target, while some firms have lowered ratings or targets. Kroger is also facing a legal overhang after agreeing to pay $1.25 million to settle California labeling claims.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,666 shares of the company's stock after selling 358,918 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company's stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Kroger by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 56,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 11.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of KR stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business's 50 day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42.

More Kroger News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kroger (NYSE:KR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kroger Right Now?

Before you consider Kroger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kroger wasn't on the list.

While Kroger currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for June 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 6, 2026
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
By Leo Miller | June 10, 2026
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?
By Chris Markoch | June 6, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven‘t.
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven't.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Watch Before Friday: Most Investors Are Getting the SpaceX IPO Completely Wrong
Watch Before Friday: Most Investors Are Getting the SpaceX IPO Completely Wrong
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines