The Kroger Co. $KR Stock Holdings Lessened by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,666 shares of the company's stock after selling 358,918 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company's stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Kroger by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 56,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Kroger by 11.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kroger Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of KR stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business's 50 day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Kroger from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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