The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423,710 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 98,908 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.38% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $699,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:TMO opened at $558.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.27 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company's 50 day moving average is $496.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $570.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $617.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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