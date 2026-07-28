The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $452.89 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,404,252 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 48,243 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.72% of Canadian National Railway worth $452,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,233 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $128.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $120.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

Canadian National Railway News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian National Railway this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canadian National reported a second-quarter earnings beat, helped by stronger grain and energy volumes that lifted revenue. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, providing a positive signal about freight demand and future earnings potential. Higher fuel costs pressured efficiency, however. Canadian National Q2 Earnings Beat on Grain and Energy Volume Growth

Canadian National reported a second-quarter earnings beat, helped by stronger grain and energy volumes that lifted revenue. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, providing a positive signal about freight demand and future earnings potential. Higher fuel costs pressured efficiency, however. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on CNI to $205 from $195 and maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating substantial expected upside based on its assessment of the railroad’s earnings and operating outlook. Royal Bank of Canada analyst update

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on CNI to $205 from $195 and maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating substantial expected upside based on its assessment of the railroad’s earnings and operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo increased its price target to $145 from $135 and kept an “overweight” rating, reflecting growing confidence in CNI’s business prospects. Wells Fargo analyst update

Wells Fargo increased its price target to $145 from $135 and kept an “overweight” rating, reflecting growing confidence in CNI’s business prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its target to $130 from $109 but retained an “equal weight” rating. The revised target offers limited upside, suggesting the firm sees the shares as broadly fairly valued. Barclays analyst update

Barclays raised its target to $130 from $109 but retained an “equal weight” rating. The revised target offers limited upside, suggesting the firm sees the shares as broadly fairly valued. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively assign Canadian National Railway an average “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating constructive but not universally bullish sentiment. Canadian National Railway Receives Moderate Buy Rating

Analysts collectively assign Canadian National Railway an average “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating constructive but not universally bullish sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Higher fuel costs are weighing on efficiency, while the shares’ strong recent run and premium valuation may be encouraging some investors to take profits even after the earnings beat.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

See Also

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