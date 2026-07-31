The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $48.44 Million Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY - Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,372 shares of the company's stock after selling 455,537 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.83% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $48,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,650,000 after acquiring an additional 125,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,028,781 shares of the company's stock worth $221,910,000 after acquiring an additional 394,419 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 790.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560,619 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,671,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,458 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,330,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,438 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.1%

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $358.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.89 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Magnolia Oil & Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MGY

Key Magnolia Oil & Gas News

Here are the key news stories impacting Magnolia Oil & Gas this week:

Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 10. The payout is approximately 9.1% higher than the previous $0.17 dividend and implies an annualized dividend of $0.72, or roughly a 2.9% yield. Magnolia Oil & Gas Board Declares Previously Announced 9 Percent Dividend Increase

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable September 1 to shareholders of record August 10. The payout is approximately 9.1% higher than the previous $0.17 dividend and implies an annualized dividend of $0.72, or roughly a 2.9% yield. Positive Sentiment: Truist upgraded MGY to “Buy,” citing an upbeat view of the company’s WildFire acquisition. The endorsement suggests the deal could strengthen Magnolia’s operating outlook and shareholder value. Magnolia Oil & Gas raised to Buy at Truist on upbeat view of WildFire acquisition

Truist upgraded to “Buy,” citing an upbeat view of the company’s WildFire acquisition. The endorsement suggests the deal could strengthen Magnolia’s operating outlook and shareholder value. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast to $0.66 from $0.65, while a separate earnings preview highlighted expectations for earnings growth and the potential for a quarterly earnings beat. Magnolia Oil & Gas Earnings Expected to Grow

Zacks Research raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast to $0.66 from $0.65, while a separate earnings preview highlighted expectations for earnings growth and the potential for a quarterly earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison with Topaz Resources reviews valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations. The analysis provides context for investors but does not introduce a specific new catalyst for Magnolia. Magnolia Oil & Gas and Topaz Resources Head-To-Head Analysis

A comparison with Topaz Resources reviews valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations. The analysis provides context for investors but does not introduce a specific new catalyst for Magnolia. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $0.58 from $0.64 and its Q2 2028 forecast to $0.55 from $0.56. The reductions could weigh on sentiment about Magnolia’s longer-term earnings trajectory, although Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp NYSE: MGY is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company's core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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