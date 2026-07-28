The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $525.28 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,116,192 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,059,108 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.29% of Abbott Laboratories worth $525,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $4,926,279,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,938,892,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 217.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,522,222 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $566,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 303.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,429,571 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $454,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,815,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.5%

ABT stock opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $137.49. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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